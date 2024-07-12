A second group of Zambia Women’s National Football Team players and technical officials have departed for France, continuing the Copper Queens’ preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This latest contingent, comprising 11 athletes and officials, joins their teammates already in the pre-games camp.

According to the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) website, the departure was marked by the presence of Team Zambia’s Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Rodrick Ndhlovu, along with some members of the game’s management team.

And Copper Queens Head Coach Bruce Mwape, expressed satisfaction with his side’s preparations.

“The team is now set. We’ve been together for almost 3 weeks and have covered a lot of ground,” Mwape stated before departure.

He stressed the importance of integrating the professional players, who are expected to join the squad in the coming days.

The coach pointed out an upcoming friendly match against New Zealand as a crucial opportunity to assess the full squad.

“That game is important to us because that’s where we now want to assess the whole team,” Mwape explained.

With a mix of experienced players and rising talents, the Copper Queens will be looking to make an impact at the games.

The Olympic journey for the Copper Queens will begin on Thursday July 25, 2024, with an opener against the United States of America in Nice.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Zambian time.