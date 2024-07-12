Kasama High Court has fined a 40 year old man of Kasama for causing the death of a woman by dangerous driving.

Peter Zulu has been fined K6000 or in default face six months imprisonment for causing the death of Norah Mulenga.

This is a case in which Zulu was charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving contrary to Section 161 (1) of the road traffic Act No.11 of 2022 of the Laws of Zambia.

Zulu appeared before Kasama High Court Judge in Charge Matthews Zulu for presentation of facts after pleading guilty to the charge.

On April 4, 2024 the accused whilst driving a Toyota Hilux registration number BAR 144 did hit Norah Mulenga who died on the spot due to multiple head injuries along the Kasama- Mungwi road.

In mitigation Zulu pleaded that he was the first offender and was remorseful for the action.