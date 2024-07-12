The construction of the first ever multi million kwacha Boarding Secondary School in Katete District of Eastern Province has commenced much to the excitement of the local people.

The works being undertaken at the cost of more than K23 million will create more than 199 jobs for the 33 villages surrounding the school, and is expected to be completed by August 2025.

The school will accommodate more than 1200 learners from grade eight to 12 and will also house 12 staff houses.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony of the school, Eastern Province Education Officer (PEO) Brainly Malambo said the government places a premium on education, hence ensuring essential components of a formal education are made available as close to the people as possible.

“That time we were talking about government promises to ensure that schools were constructed in Eastern Province and people were doubting, but today we are here not to talk about promises, but to witness works that are going on at this great place where we are building a boarding school meant for both boys and girls. Works have started as you can see at the site. As PEO for Eastern Province, I am so happy because my government and your government is doing as it promised to the people of Zambia,” he said.

And gracing the event, Katete District Commissioner Raphael Phiri urged the community to be security sensitive and not allow theft of building materials as it will compromise the quality of the structure.

“I am appealing that each and everyone here, let us ensure that we all become police officers and soldiers. If we allow materials for construction, especially cement to be stolen, it will only take rainfall and the school will collapse. Theft of materials is what is destroying development,” he said.

And Chief Mbang’ombe of the Chewa people of Katete and Sinda Districts asked authorities to give places to the local children before admitting pupils from other areas.

He noted with displeasure that if learners from far places attend Gawa Undi Secondary School while children from within the locality of the school chose to indulge in things that will hinder their education.

“This school, let it not be that people from faraway places like Lusaka come to learn here meanwhile our own children are busy burning charcoal. Let us ensure that each and every child here attends this school,” he said.

And Undi Primary School Head Girl Susan Banda thanked the government for bringing Secondary education near them which will reduce the distance covered to the nearest school.

ZANIS reports that Gawa Undi Boarding Secondary School is located three Kilometers from the Undi Primary School, while Katete Girls Boarding Secondary School which is currently the nearest secondary school is Seven Kilometers from the Undi Primary School.

Katete only has two boarding secondary schools and the Gawa Undi Boarding Secondary School will be the third in the district and the first in Chief Mbang’ombe’s chiefdom.