By Douglas Leroy Namafente

It’s not all about ZESCO anymore. Comparing past years to today reveals significant changes in Zambia’s energy landscape. During the UNIP era, even during droughts, we didn’t face power problems. Why? One major factor was the lower demand for electricity. However, today, with a growing population that has learned to build houses, lodges, bars, and other infrastructure, and with increased industrialization, the demand for power has surged. Unfortunately, there has been insufficient expansion of power generation capacity from the utility company. While the MMD government did help ZESCO, If they did, it was insignificant; the PF largely invested and tried, and the UPND did its part to maintain progress and completion. Politics aside, this is about Zambia. This imbalance of high demand and low supply, coupled with frequent droughts, has resulted in power shortages.

We have every right to protest and challenge the current load management issues. However, we must also come together and help those in authority develop solutions to reduce our dependency on hydropower. By diversifying our energy sources, we can create a more resilient and sustainable power supply for Zambia. Let’s explore the pros and cons of hydropower and the potential benefits of incorporating nuclear, wind, solar, and coal energy into our energy mix.

Pros and Cons of Hydropower in Zambia

Hydropower is a renewable and sustainable energy source with low operating costs once operational. It can provide a steady supply of electricity under optimal conditions and remains the unrivaled power source today. There is plenty of water available despite the drought; for now, we understand the low levels in Kariba, but does it have to be Kariba only as the source of electricity generation? We have not done enough to improve the ways in which we harvest its electrical potential. This is why we are importing power from Mozambique after the same water bypasses us in Zambia. Similarly, we are building a power line to get electricity from Tanzania, which also relies on hydropower. Tanzania has even had to shut down some hydro plants due to overproduction. Hydropower still has plenty of potential to serve us for many more years. It’s up to us in Zambia to improve our methods and contribute to the power basket.

Local companies can contribute to alleviating the power shortage through proactive efforts and personal initiatives. I also know there are calls and suggestions for us Zambians to invest in our own household generation and sell or lend extra power generated to ZESCO, benefiting us when we are low. This sounds good, but its feasibility, sustainability, and implementation need thorough consideration. Grants spoken about by NGOs are available in Zambia but are mostly selectively given to companies of foreign origin based in Zambia or foreign nationals here. Most Zambian operators are left out despite many pronouncements that foreign aid is available for drought relief programs. This drought relief program is known, but no one has stepped forward to help us scale up production and provide the much-needed electricity relief for the nation. Meanwhile, load shedding continues.

Hydropower, however, is highly susceptible to droughts, which are becoming more frequent. The construction of dams disrupts ecosystems and displaces communities, and building hydropower plants requires significant capital expenditure.

Exploring Alternative Energy Sources

To address the limitations of hydropower, Zambia should consider integrating nuclear, wind, solar, and coal energy into its power grid. Each of these alternatives offers unique advantages and challenges.

Nuclear power produces large amounts of electricity, meeting high demand effectively, and is a low-carbon option, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, building and maintaining nuclear facilities is expensive, and there are significant safety concerns related to accidents and nuclear waste management.

Wind energy is environmentally friendly and sustainable, with technological advancements making it more affordable. However, wind energy production can be unpredictable due to varying wind patterns, and wind turbines can be noisy and affect the landscape’s aesthetics.

Solar energy is abundant in Zambia, ideal for power generation due to high solar irradiance. Solar energy systems are scalable, ranging from small to large installations, and require minimal upkeep with low operating costs. However, the initial installation costs can be high, and solar power is dependent on daylight and weather conditions.

Coal energy provides a steady and reliable source of electricity, with well-established technology and relatively low costs compared to other energy sources. However, coal-fired power plants are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, and coal mining and combustion have significant environmental impacts, including air pollution and habitat destruction. Additionally, coal is a finite resource that will eventually deplete.

A Call to Action

“I urge Zambians to adopt a mindset of rationing and help reduce the use of available power by switching off gadgets when not necessary and using gas stoves for cooking when possible. Let’s look at this issue holistically and not politicize it. Yes, politics have played a role in ZESCO’s issues in the past, but how long will we go on without offering solutions and addressing the current situation? I urge politicians to put the past behind and unite for the present and future natural calamities.”

Another long-term solution is to help bring back rains by massive tree planting. Some might say, “How will they grow without water?” We can still try. The little rains we get in some areas of Zambia can help—every drop counts. Water harvesting without disturbing rivers is also an option.

Recently, the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) met with a local company, Heavy Duty Solutions Zambia Limited, run by Mr. Brian Ngoma, which can produce power using simple flowing rivers if funding is made available. This innovative approach could also contribute to reducing our dependency on ZESCO. I believe EIZ can be a vital part of the solution.

The current energy crisis in Zambia, exacerbated by reliance on hydropower and frequent droughts, necessitates a shift towards a diversified energy portfolio. By incorporating nuclear, wind, solar, and coal energy, Zambia can reduce its vulnerability to power shortages and ensure a stable, sustainable energy supply. Remember, this may not be a quick fix to what we are going through, but it may work in the now and years to come ahead. Policymakers and stakeholders must collaborate to develop and implement an energy strategy that leverages the strengths of each alternative energy source, ensures safety, and considers long-term cost implications. Through these efforts, we can build a more resilient and reliable power infrastructure for the future of Zambia.

Douglas Leroy Namafente, a concerned citizen.