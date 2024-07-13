The case in which Petauke Member of Parliament Emmauel Banda is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted murder has been committed to the Chipata high court for summary trial.

Chipata Principal Resident Magistrate Boniface Mwala this morning committed the case involving the Petauke law marker after the state through its Deputy Chief state Advocate Richard Masempela submitted a certificate of committal from Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri.

ZANIS reports that this was after the defence applied for an adjournment to allow the legal team to obtain some documents to be submitted to the magistrate court that was scheduled for a preliminary inquiry whose application was granted last week.

But the state informed the court that the scheduled preliminary inquiry had been over taken by the latest development in which the DPP has issued a certificate committing the matter to the high court for summary trial.

Last week Magistrate Mwala granted a new application to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the attempted murder case and aggravated robbery which the court had scheduled to hear today.

The application had been filed by defence lawyer David Banda of JMP and associates

As the Member of Parliament appeared in court today, there was tight security around the court premises.

The Law marker is facing charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder.