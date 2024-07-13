President Hakainde Hichilema held a meeting with the Magistrates and Judges Association of Zambia (MJAZ) at their request at State House yesterday. The purpose of the meeting was to listen to the challenges faced by the judiciary and to hear the association’s recommended solutions on matters affecting its members and the professional body.

President Hichilema emphasized the government’s commitment to dialogue as a means of resolving issues and moving the country forward. He highlighted the importance of open and constructive conversations in addressing national challenges and finding solutions that benefit all citizens.

“Our government firmly believes in dialogue as a precursor to resolving issues. We are committed to continuing this approach as a way to move our country forward,” President Hichilema stated.

The meeting underscores the New Dawn Government’s dedication to engaging with various sectors to ensure that their concerns are heard and addressed. By fostering a collaborative environment, the administration aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Zambia’s judicial system.

President Hichilema assured the MJAZ of the government’s support in addressing their concerns and reiterated his administration’s commitment to working with the judiciary to uphold justice and the rule of law in Zambia.