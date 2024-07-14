Today’s Scripture

…and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator.

Colossians 3:10, NIV

Be Renewed

Friend, you won’t be successful as long as you have a negative image of yourself. Like a magnet, the image you have of yourself will keep pulling you toward it. If you see yourself struggling, barely getting by, having a scarcity mentality, that’s what you’re moving toward. What would happen if you started seeing yourself as blessed, prosperous, talented, having a bountiful year? Then because you have the right image, because you’re in agreement with God, you’d be moving toward abundance, overflow, good breaks, a bountiful life. You’d put your shoulders back and carry yourself as the royalty God created you to be.

God’s Word says that when we face adversities, “the Lord delivers us out of them all.” It says that when the enemy comes in like a flood, God will raise up a barrier. If you see yourself as a victor and not a victim, then even in tough times you’ll stay confident, hopeful, expecting God’s favor, knowing that He didn’t bring you this far to leave you. He hasn’t failed you in the past, and He’s not going to start now.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can start this day with a fresh new attitude because You dwell in me and have given me a new nature. Thank You that I can get in agreement with Your Word and believe what You say about me. I’m going to be my best and make the most of this day. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

