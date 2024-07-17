The government has refuted claims made by the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) regarding the procurement and delivery of medical equipment for the UN Level 2 Plus Field Hospital at Buffalo Park Barracks. Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, accompanied by DLS Contractor Stanley Livodo and Zambia Army Contract Manager David Mubanga, toured the hospital to address the allegations.

Contrary to the FIC report, which stated that the medical equipment procured by the government through DLS International Group of Companies was never delivered, Kawana confirmed that 100% of the UN mission equipment has been supplied. He emphasized that the contractor managed to deliver all the equipment despite receiving only 25% of the payment owed by the government.

“The people of Zambia deserve to know the truth about certain transactions that have been labeled as suspicious by the FIC report,” Kawana stated. He highlighted that the equipment constitutes a massive medical facility designed to be deployed at a UN Mission yet to be identified.

Zambia is joining other nations in supplying equipment for UN Missions, which will not only involve the deployment of troops but also generate significant revenue. “Every month, the Zambian Government will be generating about $1.3 million from the equipment,” Kawana added. “The equipment will earn the nation not only an income but also a reputation.”

The medical services provided by Zambia at the UN Mission will include unique features, such as a negative pressure isolation ward, a first for the country. The government, through the Zambia Army, plans to continue seeking opportunities to deploy more equipment for reinvestment.

This development marks a significant step for Zambia in contributing to international peacekeeping efforts and enhancing its global standing. The government remains committed to transparency and ensuring that the public is accurately informed about its activities and achievements.