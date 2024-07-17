President Hakainde Hichilema has officially accepted the resignation of Mr. Thom Trevor Shamakamba from his position as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The announcement was made on July 16, 2024, by Clayson Hamasaka, Chief Communications Specialist at State House.

President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to Mr. Shamakamba for his dedicated service to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and extended his best wishes for Shamakamba’s future endeavors.

Mr. Shamakamba’s resignation marks a significant change in the leadership of the ACC, an institution critical in the fight against corruption in Zambia. The government is expected to announce a successor who will continue the efforts to combat corruption and uphold transparency and accountability within the public sector.

Mr. Shamakamba was appointed as Director General of the ACC by President Hichilema on December 21, 2022. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the commission’s efforts to address corruption and promote ethical practices within the government.

The resignation of the ACC Director General comes at a time when the government is intensifying its efforts to combat corruption and ensure good governance. The new leadership at the ACC will be tasked with continuing these efforts and strengthening the institution’s role in maintaining integrity within Zambia’s public sector.