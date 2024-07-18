Disclaimer: I don’t believe in cheating and I follow what the Bible says about marriage.

Most marriages are affected by extramarital affairs, yet there is little research on the sociocultural and psychological factors that promote and maintain them. We’ve all heard the negative stereotypes about side chicks: gold diggers, marriage breakers, and sources of sexually transmitted infections. However, there’s another perspective. Believe it or not, side chicks can actually play a role in solidifying marriages. Despite the moral and cultural taboos against promiscuity and adultery, there is a positive aspect to their involvement. Here’s a unique perspective that argues side chicks are an important element in solidifying marriages.

Picture this: a man has had a rough day at work. He comes home to a tired wife who greets him with a simple “hello” or “welcome,” dressed in her usual, comfortable home clothes. There’s a sense of familiarity and security in their marriage, but sometimes that leads to complacency. The husband loves his wife deeply, but after a stressful day, he might feel a bit irritable—not because of her, but due to external pressures.

Enter the side chick. She offers a different kind of relief. When he visits her, he’s greeted with an enthusiastic welcome, perhaps a kiss on the lips. She takes off his jacket, sits him down, and starts a conversation about his day. Her scent, glossy lips, and attentive demeanor make him feel valued and heard. She massages his feet, offers him a drink, and maintains an appearance that aims to impress.

This encounter allows him to vent his frustrations and feel pampered without any of the usual domestic pressures. The side chick doesn’t nag or question him, and there’s no need for him to remember special dates. It’s a purely physical relationship where he can indulge in fantasies he might feel too awkward to share with his wife.

After spending time with the side chick, he leaves her place feeling satisfied, relaxed, and stress-free. When he returns home, he’s in a better mood, more patient, and less burdened by the day’s troubles. His wife benefits from his improved demeanor and their marriage remains stable.

While the side chick might hope to replace the wife, the reality is that the wife remains his true love. The wife, busy with household responsibilities and often too tired to focus on the bedroom, indirectly benefits from the husband’s encounters. He’s more attentive and less stressed, which can lead to a more harmonious home life.

A study from Lubumbashi (Democratic Republic of Congo) found that many happy married men have side chicks to whom they are emotionally attached. These men find genuine romantic love and liberation from daily tedium in these relationships. Meanwhile, the wives, who often feel neglected, indirectly benefit from their husbands’ improved moods.

Of course, cheating is not good or morally acceptable. But in the complexities of human relationships, sometimes unexpected dynamics can help maintain a marriage.

“Married men, don’t celebrate. I am single and not answerable to anyone. Under normal circumstances, I would not write this.”

By Douglas Leroy Namafente