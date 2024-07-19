Vice President Mutale Nalumango has assured the nation that any corruption within the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will be addressed in accordance with the law. Speaking in the National Assembly, Mrs. Nalumango expressed the government’s regret over recent developments at the ACC and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding good governance in all state institutions.

She emphasized that the government is dedicated to resolving the perceived challenges at the ACC through adherence to corporate governance practices, the constitution, and other relevant laws. “I have no doubt that the current challenges the institution may be facing will be resolved by following good corporate governance practices, the constitution, and other laws of the country,” Mrs. Nalumango stated.

Her remarks followed a Ministerial Statement on the alleged corruption at the ACC, prompted by an urgent matter raised by Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu. The issue has drawn significant attention, leading to decisive actions from the highest levels of government.

In response to these developments, President Hakainde Hichilema has dissolved the ACC board with immediate effect, pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and Section 26 of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, Chapter 2 of the Laws of Zambia. This move aims to renew the ACC’s mandate and implement necessary reforms to ensure its effective operation.

President Hichilema’s decision underscores his unwavering commitment to fighting corruption and maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices. He extended his gratitude to the outgoing board members, led by Musa Mwenye, for their service and wished them well in their future endeavors.

The dissolution follows allegations detailed by ACC board member and Commissioner Dr. O’Brien Kaaba, who exposed large-scale corruption involving the State Chambers, including the Attorney General, Director of Public Prosecutions, and selected judges. Dr. Kaaba’s letter also implicated the ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in running an extortion ring concerning seized or frozen assets and bank accounts, negotiating with suspects to release funds in exchange for kickbacks.

Former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into Dr. Kaaba’s allegations to root out any corrupt individuals within the ACC. President Hichilema’s actions signal a strong stance against corruption, aiming to restore integrity and public trust in the institution spearheading Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts.

As the government moves forward, the nation watches closely, hopeful that these measures will lead to greater transparency and accountability in the fight against corruption.