The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Board has announced the immediate suspension of its Director General, Mr. Victor Nyasulu. This decision follows the discovery of 61 containers filled with assorted medicines and medical supplies at a private depot in the Makeni area of Lusaka.

Dr. Lisulo Walubita, Acting Board Chairperson, expressed the board’s deep regret over the incident, emphasizing that such occurrences undermine the integrity and trust placed in ZAMMSA. “The ZAMMSA board extremely regrets the occurrence of this incident,” Dr. Walubita stated.

Despite this setback, Dr. Walubita assured the public that ZAMMSA’s operations and the servicing of all public health facilities will continue uninterrupted. The board is committed to maintaining the agency’s role in ensuring the availability of essential medicines and supplies across the country.

The suspension of Mr. Nyasulu underscores ZAMMSA’s dedication to accountability and transparency within its operations. The board is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the storage of the medicines and medical supplies in a private depot.

The public and health sector stakeholders will be closely monitoring the situation as ZAMMSA works to uphold its mandate and restore confidence in its operations.