President Hakainde Hichilema has today commissioned 459 officers with over 160 females under the Zambia National Service (ZNS) intake 05 of 2023, the largest intake in the history of the service.

Speaking during the commissioning parade held at ZNS training school in Kafue, President Hichilema said the commissioning is a testament of the Government’s commitment to provide employment to the Zambian youths.

President Hichilema stated that the Zambian Government is intentional about creating the largest opportunity for the youths in the country.

He says that the massive recruitments that the country has witnessed in the past few years of the new dawn administration in various sectors, among them, education, health, military and security wings, reaffirms government’s commitment to better the lives of the youths through job creation.

President Hichilema said the Government has come up with various interventions such as free education, skills training and other youth empowerment schemes to improve the welfare of the young people.

” It is the intention of this Government from onset to beef up opportunities for the largest population of this country who are the youths,” President Hichilema said.

He congratulated the newly commissioned officers and urged them to join in the fight against corruption.

“To the officers, congratulations, be good citizens and provide good leadership. Help in the fight against corruption and bring order to the country,” said President Hichilema.

And President Hichilema has reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to the fight against corruption stressing that corruption cases of yesterday, today and tomorrow will be fully investigated before arrests are made.

President Hichilema warned that no one will be shielded from being arrested and prosecuted if found waiting on allegations of corruption.

“We are very serious with the fight against corruption and any one found wanting, he or she is on his own,’’ said President Hichilema.

Defence Minister, Ambrose Lufuma said Government has continued supporting the recruitment of soldiers and officers in the defence in order to enhance the effective protection of the country’s territory.

Mr Lufuma said his ministry is profoundly grateful to the President for the unwavering support and dedication to the efforts aimed at strengthening out defence capabilities.

Mr Lufuma said he is confident that the new officers will bring renewed energy and vigour to the institution.

“Additional personnel will enable the service to deliver on its multifaceted roles,” said Mr Lufuma.

Speaking earlier, ZNS Commander, Lieutenant General, Maliti Solochi said that the training of the commissioned officers is the largest in the history of the service.

Lt Gen Solochi said that the Government’s commitment to boost the capacity of ZNS will contribute to the continued peace and development of the nation.

He stated that in line with ZNS mission to support national food security, the service wing is expected to plant more than 1,400 hectares of early maize next month and another 1,300 hectares of rain fed maize later this year.

Lt Gen, Solochi added that the Service will also plant 1,300 hectares of rain fed maize.

‘’Mr President that, in line with our mission to support national food security, beginning next month, August 2024, the service will put to crop more than 1,400 hectares of early planted maize to be followed by 1,300 hectares of rain fed maize,” said Lt Gen Solochi.

Lt Gen, Solochi further disclosed that the ZNS is introducing irrigation equipment in rain- dependant production units and adopting climate – Smart agricultural methods.

The ZNS commander urged the new officers to be committed to duty and ensure that they do not engage themselves in active politics.

And ZNS Training School Commandant, Brigadier General, Sydney Machikodisclosed that Intake 05 of 2023 commenced on 6 November last year with 479 officer cadets.

Brig Gen Machiko added that 305 were male officer cadets and 274 female officer cadets.

Brig Gen, Machiko further stated that due to the rigorous training and other circumstances, 20 officer cadets could not make it, hence witnessing the commissioning of 459 officer cadets, 291 male and 168 females.

He stated that the commissioned officers are both professional and direct entrants.

‘’The infantry officer cadets training commenced on 06 November, 2023 with 479 cadets. 305 male and 174 females. Due to rigorous training and other circumstances, 20 officer cadets could not make it, hence witnessing the commissioning of 459 officer cadets broken down as, 291 male and 168 female officer cadets,” said Brig Gen,Machiko.