25 out of the 61 containers of medicines marooned at the J&J depot in Makeni have been successfully transported and offloaded at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) central warehouse in Lusaka. This progress follows the intervention by the Government through the Ministry of Health, compelling the transporter to release the consignment.

The movement of these containers, carrying assorted health commodities, began on Saturday, 14th July 2024. ZAMMSA anticipates completing the offloading exercise by next week Friday, 26th July 2024.

This consignment is part of a Government-to-Government bulk procurement of medicines and medical supplies valued at $24 million from the Arab Republic of Egypt. Of the 61 containers, 23 contain Intravenous (IV) Fluids and Syringes, which arrived between January and April 2024, while the remaining 38 containers, carrying assorted essential medicines, arrived in June 2024. Notably, the earliest expiry date for all the commodities is July 2026, and no wastage has been recorded so far.

ZAMMSA is closely collaborating with the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) to ensure the safety and efficacy of all commodities. All products will undergo thorough quality assurance tests before distribution to health facilities, guaranteeing the safety of the Zambian people.