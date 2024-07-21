The First lady’s Office has donated a wheelchair to a 15 year old girl, Grace Kaluwani, a grade 6 pupil at Bundabunda Primary School in Musebo village of Chongwe District who has been struggling to get to school using a wooden tricycle.

This follows an appeal made by a concerned citizen residing in the same area, Emmanuel Mubita to the First lady Mutinta Hichilema to assist Ms Kaluwaniwith a wheelchair as she has been struggling to get to school.

The First Lady’s office in partnership with Merck Foundation also donated assorted items such as 6000 exercise books, stationary, 1, 700 school bags and 3,334 story books to the school.Technical Advisor to the First Lady,Shelly Tayali who represented the Mrs Mutinta Hichilema stated that the donation is expected to assist pupils at the school who do not have access to the necessary school materials.

Ms Tayali said it is important for every child to access education as it is among the best ways to better their lives and secure their future.She implored parents in the area to take advantage of the free education policy implemented by the government and enrol their children in school.

“We believe education is a great equaliser and no one must be left behind,” MsTayali said.Ms Tayali also called on members of the community in the area to work with the office of the First Lady to curb child marriages.She encouraged members of staff at Bundabunda Primary School to select a day in each term of the school calendar which will be dedicated towards advocacy on ending child marriages.

Ms Tayali further thanked Mr Mubita for appealing to the first lady to assist Grace Kaluwani adding that the act is a demonstration of his compassion for the child.

Meanwhile, Chongwe District Education Board Secretary, Joseph Chanda thanked the Office of the First Lady for the donation.

Mr Chanda stated that the materials donated to the pupils will go a long way in improving learner performance at the school .

He assured officers from the Office of the First lady that the donated items will be used for their intended purpose.

And Grace Kaluwani who received a new wheelchair thanked Mrs Hichilema for coming to her aid through the gesture.

Ms Kaluwani indicated that she has been struggling to get to school using a wooden tricycle for some time.

“I would like to thank the First Lady,Mutinta Hichilema for helping me with a wheelchair which I really needed because it was very difficult for me to move to school using my old tricycle”, Ms Kaluwani said.