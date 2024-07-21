Reverend-Evangelist Maureen Chileshe Shonga stands as a testament to the power of faith and action. Despite using a wheelchair, Rev. Shonga has achieved remarkable success as a farmer and spiritual leader, embodying the principle that true faith is demonstrated through deeds.

Rev. Shonga recently showcased her impressive cabbage project, reminding everyone that disability is not an inability. Her dedication to farming has not only provided for her own needs but has also served as a powerful example of resilience and determination.

In her dual roles, Rev. Shonga has profoundly impacted countless lives. As a spiritual leader, she teaches the word of God, offering spiritual guidance and support. Simultaneously, her practical farming skills empower individuals to cultivate their own food, promoting self-sufficiency and resilience within the community.

Her unwavering spirit continues to inspire many, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and trust in their abilities, regardless of their circumstances. Rev. Shonga’s story is a shining beacon of hope and motivation, proving that with faith and determination, anything is possible.