Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima has handed over 115 new vehicles to various health institutions and provincial health offices, procured at a cost of approximately USD $4 million. The vehicles, acquired in partnership with the Global Fund, are distributed to support the implementation of the decentralization policy within the health sector.

In addition to the 115 vehicles, Dr. Muchima also handed over 10 vehicles procured with support from the World Bank. These vehicles will be distributed to all 10 Provincial Health Offices to enhance the response to gender-based violence, a significant human rights violation in the country.

The handover ceremony took place at the Ndeke House grounds, attended by Health Permanent Secretaries for Administration, Prof. Christopher Simoonga, and for Technical Services, Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi. Among the institutions benefiting from the 115 vehicles is the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), which received 66 vehicles to support the last-mile distribution of medicines and medical supplies.

During the ceremony, Dr. Muchima emphasized that strengthening health systems is a key focus area for the New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. He noted that the new vehicles would provide provincial health teams with reliable transportation, enabling them to effectively manage and oversee health service delivery in their regions.

“The last mile of the supply chain, the final leg of delivery to the end user, is crucial for ensuring that essential medicines and medical supplies reach those who need them most,” Dr. Muchima stated. “Patients in remote or underserved areas often lack access to pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics.”

Dr. Muchima also commended the World Bank for its support in the fight against gender-based violence, acknowledging the progress made in combating this issue but highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by many citizens, particularly women and girls.

“Despite progress, many women and girls in Zambia continue to face physical, sexual, emotional, and economic abuse, with devastating impacts on their health and well-being,” he said.

Additionally, Dr. Muchima praised the Global Fund for its steadfast partnership in strengthening health sector systems and ensuring access to quality healthcare services. This year, the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund signed a USD $349 million grant for the control of HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria, running from 2024 to 2026. This brings the total value of grants received from the Global Fund since 2003 to USD $1.8 billion.

Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism Oversight Committee Chairperson Annie Sampa emphasized the organization’s commitment to ensuring that essential health commodities reach the last mile efficiently and promptly. She reiterated the CCM’s role in mobilizing additional resources and overseeing their utilization to support the health sector.

“The CCM remains at the service of the Zambian people for their continued health and overall well-being,” Ms. Sampa stated.