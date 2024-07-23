Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Subscribe
Feature Politics

Kawambwa MP Nickson Chilangwa Sentenced to Five Years for Malicious Damage; Pambashe MP Ronald Chitotela Convicted of Arson

By Chief Editor
0
208 views
HIgh Court
HIgh Court

Share

The Kawambwa Magistrate Court has sentenced Kawambwa Member of Parliament Nickson Chilangwa to five years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of malicious damage to property.

Additionally, the court has convicted Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela of arson and committed him to the High Court for sentencing. Kawambwa Resident Magistrate Martin Namushi delivered the ruling today. Magistrate Namushi stated that he could not sentence Mr. Chitotela, as the offence of arson carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, which exceeds the jurisdiction of a magistrate.

Others found guilty in the case include Kalumba Chifumbe and Davy Kaniki, who have both been sentenced to five years for malicious damage to property.

The charges against Mr. Chitotela, Mr. Chilangwa, and their co-accused stem from an incident during the 2021 General Election, where they were accused of burning a Mahindra vehicle belonging to the UPND Luapula Youth Committee.

Meanwhile, the ruling on the bail application for Mr. Chilangwa and his co-convicts is still awaited.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading