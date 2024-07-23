The Kawambwa Magistrate Court has sentenced Kawambwa Member of Parliament Nickson Chilangwa to five years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of malicious damage to property.

Additionally, the court has convicted Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela of arson and committed him to the High Court for sentencing. Kawambwa Resident Magistrate Martin Namushi delivered the ruling today. Magistrate Namushi stated that he could not sentence Mr. Chitotela, as the offence of arson carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, which exceeds the jurisdiction of a magistrate.

Others found guilty in the case include Kalumba Chifumbe and Davy Kaniki, who have both been sentenced to five years for malicious damage to property.

The charges against Mr. Chitotela, Mr. Chilangwa, and their co-accused stem from an incident during the 2021 General Election, where they were accused of burning a Mahindra vehicle belonging to the UPND Luapula Youth Committee.

Meanwhile, the ruling on the bail application for Mr. Chilangwa and his co-convicts is still awaited.