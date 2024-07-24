President Hakainde Hichilema officially launched the Tennor and Amatheon Farm for Agricultural Expansion in Mumbwa District, Central Province yesterday. The President expressed gratitude to farmers for heeding the call to produce food throughout the year and encouraged commercial farmers to share their knowledge, skills, and machinery with neighboring small-scale farmers.

“This collaborative approach will not only enhance productivity but also foster a sense of community,” said President Hichilema.

During an engagement with traditional leaders of Mumbwa District, led by Senior Chief Shakumbila, the President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to constructing palaces for traditional leaders, offering free education, and creating jobs across various sectors to uplift lives. “Together, we shall overcome these challenges and build a prosperous Zambia for all,” he added.

However, the President also lamented the continuous bushfires in the Central Province. He appealed to traditional leaders to help curb these fires, noting that they deplete forests crucial for livestock farmers. This call was made during a meeting with six traditional leaders at Amatheon Agri farm.

President Hichilema, who encountered bushfires on his way to the agro-company, emphasized that indiscriminate bushfires pose a threat to both the environment and livestock farmers. Shortly after his meeting, a fierce fire swept through an area near where choppers were parked, forcing pilots to relocate them.

Additionally, President Hichilema addressed legacy issues of encroachment on the farm for Amatheon Agri Company and advised the company, which is also involved in agro-processing, to introduce grower schemes to empower locals.

