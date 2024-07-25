Guntilla Muleya, the Director General of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), was found dead with two gunshot wounds in Lusaka’s Njolwe area. Muleya was reported to have been abducted after leaving work on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, confirmed the tragic news and expressed condolences to Muleya’s family on behalf of the government. Kawana called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Muleya’s death.

The police received a report from a member of the public in the Njolwe area. The witness reported seeing a vehicle, believed to be a Pajero, with its doors open, followed by hearing two gunshots on the night of July 23rd. The next morning, on July 24th, the witness discovered Muleya’s body on the ground while on his way to work.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the police found Muleya’s body with two bullet wounds, one on the back and another on the forehead, along with two bullet cartridges at the scene. An identity card found in Muleya’s pocket confirmed his identity as the IBA Director General.

A case of murder has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.