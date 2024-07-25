Kitwe Mayor, Mpasa Mwaya, has called for the arrest of Copperbelt University students that looted shops and caused damage to the school and private infrastructure during the protest that students staged over lack of water supply at the institution on Monday night.

Speaking when she visited the institution to assess the damage caused, Ms Mwaya condemned the behavior of the students saying they could have used a more peaceful way of airing their grievances than resorting to rioting.

“Students have multiple channels available to them to air their grievances including engagement with their union and school management unlike resorting to rioting and damaging property, I therefore urge the police to apprehend those responsible for the destructive acts,” She charged.

Ms Mwaya further called for collaboration among students’ union, CBU Management and the workers’ union in addressing various challenges facing the institution.

She, however, commended the efforts by the CBU Management and Nkana Water and Sanitation Company in ensuring continuous water supply for students through the installed boreholes and water bowsers.

And Copperbelt University Vice Chancellor, Bernard Hang’ombe, also condemned the damage caused by the students saying they are a drawback to the institution’s progress.

Professor Hang’ombe said management was working with the union to bring to book the students that took part in looting and damaging of infrastructure.

He further dispelled circulating rumours on social media suggesting that two students died during the riot.

On Monday night, Copperbelt University students protested over lack of water supply to the institution.

During the protest, the students damaged some school infrastructure and looted some shops within the school campus.