Today’s Scripture

“Look!” he answered, “I see four men loose, walking in the midst of the fire; and they are not hurt, and the form of the fourth is like the Son of God.”

Daniel 3:25, NKJV

In the Fire

Friend, in Daniel 3, when three Hebrew teenagers were thrown into the fiery furnace because they wouldn’t bow to King Nebuchadnezzar’s golden idol, not only did they survive without being harmed, but their enemies saw a fourth man, one “like the Son of God,” with them. What’s interesting is that the teenagers couldn’t see the fourth man. When you’re in the fire, in the adversity, you may not see what God is doing. You don’t think anything is changing or improving. But you can be sure the fourth man is in there with you. The beauty of our God is that He never lets you go in the fire alone.

Meanwhile, the king was stunned. He had the teenagers brought out and decreed that no one in the nation speak against the God of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. Sometimes God lets you go through the fire so other people will see the hand of God on your life. They’ll see that the cancer or the bad break or the betrayal couldn’t take you out. They’ll see God’s power displayed through you and be changed.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that when I am overwhelmed with challenges, You will show out with Your power so others will know that You are God. Thank You that You are with me in the fire whether I can see You or not. I believe that You will display Your power through me today. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”