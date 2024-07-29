At least nine people died and others were injured at a live concert in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, the country’s health minister has said.

Gospel singer and Pastor Mike Kalambay was performing at the 80,000-seater Martyrs Stadium in the capital, Kinshasa, but photos taken at the event show scenes of overcrowding.

A 10-year-old child is among those who died, according to local media.

The governor of Kinshasa, Daniel Bumba, has released a statement blaming “excesses and crowd movements” for the disaster.

DR Congo’s justice minister has ordered an investigation, and the questioning of the police officers who were present at the time and the event organiser Maajabu Gospel.

In a statement released after Saturday’s concert, Maajabu Gospel said it was deeply saddened to learn of the deaths. It blamed “troublemakers”, and said there were 2,000 police officers at the event who had tried to pacify them.

The organisers also insisted there were about 30,000 people at the concert – much less than the venue’s maximum capacity.

The stadium, which is a major landmark and said to be one of the biggest in Africa, is now closed until further notice.

It regularly plays host to some of the biggest names in music, various football matches, and was also the venue for President Félix Tshisekedi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Following Saturday’s chaos, Kinshasa city authorities have asked police to strengthen security measures and told event organisers to adhere to safety regulations.

Incidents like these are not uncommon at large-scale events in DR Congo.

In 2022, a stadium crush at the same venue during a concert by Congolese star Fally Ipupa left 11 people dead.

