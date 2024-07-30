President Hakainde Hichilema has given about K100,000 thousand to five families of the workers who were trapped and died at Macro Link Mines Limited in Ndola District on the Copperbelt Province.

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo confirmed in a statement that the money has been given to the five family members of the deceased to cushion the burden that occurred as a result of the loss of their beloved ones.

Mr Matambo disclosed when family members of the deceased together with management from Microlink met him at his office in Ndola District that they will also be given their last money by workers Compensation Fund Control Board as outlined in the laws.

He pointed out that earlier the deceased relatives had received about K5000 kwacha each from the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board to cater for funeral arrangements.

The Minister has since thanked Macro Link Mines Limited for also paying the five families the agreed amount as compensation for the loss of their beloved ones.

John Musanshinko, a father to one of the deceased, appreciated both the government and Macro Link Mines Limited for handling the matter to the expectation of all affected family members.