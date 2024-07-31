The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has today found Former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, with a case to answer in a matter he is facing two counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that between May 1, 2015 and December 31, 2021, Lusambo jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did possess property number F/609/E/44/B/9 comprising of a single story four-bedroom house and a guest wing located in Chamba Valley in Lusaka, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Chief Resident Magistrate Davis Chibwili has since placed Lusambo on his defence and the matter is scheduled to come up on August 16, 2024 for a pre-defence conference.

Yesterday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court also found Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy Manase with a case to answer in a matter in which Lusambo is facing five (5) counts of Possessing Property Suspected to be Proceeds of Crime.

The cases are; one (1) count of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property, three (3) counts of Tax Evasion and one count of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Further, Mr Lusambo is jointly charged with his wife Nancy for possessing four (4) houses in Silverest Gardens, Chongwe which are suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Lusaka Magistrate Faides Haamaundu found Lusambo and his wife, with a case to answer and placed them on defence.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2022 seized properties worth over K22 million belonging to former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

This is contained in a press release issued to the media in Lusaka by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Head Corporate Communications, Timothy Moono.