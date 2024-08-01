The Copper Queens, Zambia’s national women’s football team, have exited the Paris Olympics 2024 games, but not without earning widespread admiration for their significant progress on the international stage. President Hakainde Hichilema praised the team, highlighting their journey from heavy defeats in past tournaments to becoming competitive and entertaining contenders.

“This is a generation of girls who grew up in our extremely underprivileged communities with no hope of progressing in life,” President Hichilema remarked. “We are aware our under-17 Copper Princesses are going to the World Cup later this year. These tournaments should be a motivation to the majority of our young citizens in the country.”

President Hichilema emphasized that no sport should be considered minor or major in Zambia, regardless of whether it is for male or female athletes. He reiterated the importance of supporting all athletes as part of a significant job creation industry in the country.

“To the girls, walk with your heads high,” he encouraged. “Zambia ku Chalo.”

The performance of the Copper Queens at the Olympics serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for young athletes across Zambia. Their journey from humble beginnings to the international arena is a testament to the potential that lies within the nation’s youth, provided they receive the necessary support and opportunities.

As Zambia looks forward to the under-17 Copper Princesses competing in the World Cup later this year, the nation’s focus remains on fostering talent and ensuring equal opportunities for all athletes to shine on the global stage.