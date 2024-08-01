President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his pleasure in meeting with mayors and town council chairpersons from across the nation at State House. These elected representatives, as part of the government, share the supreme responsibility of delivering development to their respective areas and managing public resources prudently.

President Hichilema emphasized that achieving these goals requires embracing the sacrosanct concept of teamwork at all levels—between central and local government, and within the communities they serve. He highlighted the opportunities presented by the country’s debt restructuring, the rejuvenated mining sector, and the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which will see a further increase in 2025.

“With the debt restructuring process behind us, the rejuvenated mining sector, and the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which will be further increased in 2025, we expect to see significant development in our local council economies,” President Hichilema stated. He urged the officials to ensure development is delivered to every citizen without bureaucratic delays and discrimination.

Addressing the challenges posed by the drought, President Hichilema announced that he has directed the Finance Minister to increase the CDF allocation in the 2025 national budget. This measure aims to accelerate development across the country.

President Hichilema also reiterated his commitment to zero tolerance to corruption, challenging council chairpersons and mayors to lead the fight against corruption in their municipalities. “The government will fight past, present, and future corruption,” he emphasized, urging civic leaders to improve service delivery, a key reason why people voted for the UPND government.

Additionally, President Hichilema addressed the issue of illegal land occupation, warning that the government will not tolerate the culture of impunity and lawlessness in land management. He urged local authorities to tackle this issue head-on.

Speaking on behalf of the 63 civic leaders, Vincent Lilanda, President of the Local Government Association of Zambia, praised the impact of the CDF. “The CDF has changed the way development is delivered to the people,” Lilanda said.

This meeting and the directives from President Hichilema underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing service delivery, promoting accountability, and ensuring that development reaches all corners of Zambia.

This statement was issued to the media by State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.