President Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to establish embassies in both Burundi and Zambia in order to accelerate economic trade and investments in the two countries.

President Hichilema underscores the significance of having embassies in both countries in a bid to do business directly aimed at fostering social and economic development that will uplift people’s livelihoods.

The Head of State reiterates his government’s commitment to continue partnering with Burundi in accelerating economic development in order to better people’s livelihoods in the two countries.

Speaking during the State Banquet in honour of the visiting President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka this evening, President Hichilema called for the speedy establishment of the project by finding space to construct the embassy in Zambia.

“The aim of establishing embassies in the two countries is expected to boost trade in many areas of cooperation such as mining and agriculture among others, for so long, we have been trading without having embassies but time has come to have them and conduct business directly,” he said.

President Hichilema observed that the initiative will deepen bilateral relations between the two countries, for COMESA, SADC and other regional blocks on the African Continent.

He explained that despite political challenges that Burundi had been experiencing, the two countries have continued to enhance trade in various sectors of the economy.

The Head of State stressed the need for the improvement of the Mpulungu Harbor to the international standard and that there is a need for Burundi to be part of the Lobito Corridor in a quest to bolster trade.

President Hichilema noted that the Lobito Corridor which is being supported by the United States of America among others will improve economic trade in Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo and that Burundi needs to be part of that.

The President also disclosed that Zambia and Burundi have signed the Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) in sectors such as mining and agriculture among others aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also underscored the importance of training students in entrepreneurship programmes for them to be able to contribute to the prosperity of the two countries.

“Indeed Burundi and Zambia are bonded together by sharing roots through Lake Tanganyika, for that reason trade must be scaled up, today Zambians are married to the people of Burundi and we have become brothers and sisters,” he said.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend you for accepting the invitation to undertake this state visit, this signifies true brotherhood, please feel at home,” he said.

And Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye thanked Zambia for hosting refugees from his country for a long time now.

President Ndayishimiye has since called for more trade between the two countries in order to improve people’s livelihoods.

He also commended Zambia for their hospitality and that he felt at home due to the warmth of the Zambian people.

“Let me take this opportunity to express my gratitude to you my brother Hichilema for inviting us to Zambia, me and my entourage are excited to be here in Zambia,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Government of Burundi has dispatched 5000 metric tons of relief food comprising beans, maize and rice to Zambia.

Transport and Communication Minister Frank Tayali made the announcement during the state banquet hosted by President Hakainde Hichilema in honour of Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye at the Intercontinental this evening.

Mr Tayali thanked the Burundi government for exhibiting the spirit of love and togetherness.

He said this was truly the spirit of Ubuntu and that the gesture will give relief to the Zambian people.

And Burundi Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Shingiro in response to the announcement made by Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali, said the donation, though small, was big as it was coming from the heart.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye is in the country at the invitation of President Hakainde Hichilema to officiate at the opening of the Agricultural and Commercial Show on 3rd August, 2024 in Lusaka.

ZANIS