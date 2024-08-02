Gospel singer Matthew Ngosa has passed away after a short illness, according to his brother, Pastor Boyd Ngosa. The news has left a void in the hearts of many, as the nation mourns the loss of a beloved musician and faithful servant.

Matthew Ngosa’s passing was also confirmed by Dr. Nevers Mumba, who expressed his grief, saying, “I have lost a son, a gospel warrior whose only weapon was his God-given voice and his musical talent.”

The talented artist was celebrated for his melodious tunes and dedication to spreading the gospel. His music has inspired and uplifted countless souls across Zambia, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

Socialist Party President Fred M’membe extended profound condolences to Ngosa’s family, friends, and fans. “In these difficult times, let us find solace in the legacy he leaves behind – a legacy of faith, hope, and love. We mourn his loss deeply and celebrate the extraordinary life he lived.”

As Zambia grieves the loss of a true compatriot, the memory of Matthew Ngosa’s faith, hope, and love through his music will continue to resonate. May his soul rest in eternal peace.