By Benedict Tembo

Zambia Under-20 winger Chipyoka Songa has made a lateral move in the Israeli second-tier league. The attacking midfielder, who can play on the left and right wings, has joined Hapoel Petah Tikva on a season-long loan deal from ZESCO United. The Israeli club has an option to buy at the end of the season.

Songa spent the 2023-2024 season at Nes Tziona, where he scored nine goals and provided four assists. He joins compatriot Kelvin Kampumbu, who moved to Israel last month. Other Zambian players campaigning in The Promised Land include defender Gift Mphande, who plies his trade with Rishon LeZion, and Kings Kangwa, who joined Hapoel Be’er Sheva early this week. Kangwa, the Chipolopolo midfielder, is the only Zambian player in the Israeli Premier League.

The Israeli league has been a launch pad for several Zambian players. Speedy winger Lameck Banda, who plays for Serie A club Lecce, was on the books of Maccabi Petah Tikva. William Njobvu won the Israeli championship with Hapoel Kiryat Shmona, while Emmanuel Mwiinde was the only Zambian player to win the Israeli Under-19 league with Maccabi Petah Tikva. Nathan Sinkala played in the Israel U-19 league before moving to Grasshoppers in the Switzerland league. Ngosa Nsunzu also played in the Israel U-19 league, and Emmanuel Mayuka featured for Maccabi Tel Aviv prior to moving to BSC Young Boys, Switzerland, and later Southampton in the English Premier League.

Towering striker Rodgers Kola played for SC Ashdod, where KAA Genk of Belgium spotted him. Evans Kangwa impressed at Hapoel Ra’anana to earn a move to Gaziantepspor, Turkey. Others who had stints in Israel include Emmanuel Mbola, Justine Zulu, Bitwell Phiri, Francis Kasonde, Signs Chibambo, Fwayo Tembo, and Conlyde Luchanga.