From the outset, we must confess we’re proud praise-singers…..we’ve actually had a soft spot for UPND since its inception when it wasn’t even fashionable to do so for the simple reason that we firmly believed and subscribed to the aspirations and principles of its founding leader, Anderson Kambela Mazoka aka mwana mubotu!

This explains why we’ve always been quick to scale the mountain top and sing praises of President Hakainde Hichilema each time the New Dawn Administration has scored mammoth milestones such as breathing a new sigh of relief in our critical mining sector; taking great strides in reuniting our otherwise polarized nation by assembling a cabinet that represents a national character; activating jobs galore for our highly expectant youths in the civil service and security wings; nipping the ugly spectre of cadrerism in its bud; reintroducing free education and of course, restoring meal allowances for our ‘starving’ University students, including old man Prof. Nason Ngoma who has seen it fit to go back to the Copperbelt University as a law student even if they’re only a handful of them in the classroom……the list goes on and on, of course.

In case some in the ruling party have forgotten, one of the many reasons why ba 2.8 million elected to wake up wee hours of the day in August 2021 and endure punishing hours of standing in winding queues to kick out the previous administration from office was undoubtedly the overpowering stench of corruption in government! Citizens were obviously aghast and livid at government and party officials flaunting their ill-gotten wealth in public when many of them were actually paupers before they assumed power! They became multi millionaires overnight – boasting of countless fleets of impressive SUVs and breathtaking mansions in secluded neighbourhoods to their names, sending their children to exclusive schools abroad, not forgetting splurging colossal sums of cash on alcoholic beverages and call girls!

But lo and behold………..to read the heartbreaking news of some of the officials in the current administration – cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and director generals etc are actually engaging in acts of corruption defeats the very essence of logic. Last time we checked, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) was breathing heavily on their necks! In an interview with Joy FM, UPND National Youth deputy chairman, Trevor Mwiinde seems to confirm the problem of corruption amongst some government officials. We’re at a loss to come to terms with this. This is obviously not the change we voted for! Where’s this unquenchable appetite to accumulate massive wealth while the majority of our people continue wallowing in abject poverty coming from? Are you in a race against time to catch up with the former PF leaders in terms of asset portfolios?

It seems President Hichilema is after all “on his own” in the fight against graft. It’s quite interesting that while a few of us continue putting our necks on the chopping board defending government from the barrage of incessant and vicious attacks and criticism from the opposition on Social media as well as electronic and print media, most cabinet ministers and party officials choose to conviniently remain mute. What are they afraid of? Are they probably preparing for “safe landing” just in case their is a sudden change of government in the foreseeable future in order to escape punishment?

One influential and fearless UK based blogger puts it more succinctly; “As you defend them and earn yourself enemies, they are heaping money for their children. You insult PF on their behalf but they are sharing deals with the same PF guys…”

Mr. President, this may not be dismissed as mere gossip as this is what exactly happened at the infamous Black Mountain in Kitwe. Some named cabinet ministers and senior party officials went into cahoots with PF members who had tipper trucks and excavators to ‘devour’ the same in record time! They shameless shared the proceeds to the exclusion of ordinary members of the public after which they went on rampage acquiring properties everywhere…….some of them even became ranchers overnight!

You have the good will of the public on your side Mr. President; do not even be dissuaded or distracted by insinuations from some traditional leaders that the fight against corruption is targeted at specific ethnic groups. We expect you to crack the whip and show suspected Judas Iscariots in your team, the door! We are eager to see you tackle both the previous and current cases of corruption tooth and nail until all our jails are filled up with corrupt individuals!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst