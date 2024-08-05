The long-awaited rehabilitation works on the 87.3 kilometres section of the Lusaka-Mongu Road from Tateyoyo Gate-Katunda Junction in Western Province is set to be commissioned.

Kaoma District Commissioner, Sheba Muyambango says the construction works are expected to be commissioned this week on August 7th 2024.

In an interview with ZANIS Ms Muyambango has shown gratitude to the government on behalf of Kaoma and Western Province for a speedy answer in ensuring that the bad road is restored to bituminous standards.

“Within two and a half years, the government is responding to the people’s extensive cry. It has been over 5 years that we have been crying for this road,” she noted.

Ms Muyambango brought to light that preparations for the ground-breaking ceremony are currently on course.

“The road has been in a very bad state. Instead of taking 30 minutes from Nkeyema to Kaoma people are taking two hours,”

She highlighted that the road is so bad such that motorists are now opting to use the longest Livingstone route instead of the Lusaka-Mongu road.

Kaoma District residents have shown happiness with the news of works to be carried out on the dilapidated Lusaka-Mongu stretch, an important trade route to the Western Province.

Kenny Kanyanga has expressed thanks to President Hakainde Hichilema for such a long awaited but dream come true road rehabilitation.

“I am so excited about these works. I can’t wait for the ground breaking, maybe we can also get some jobs along-side the construction workers,” he highlighted.