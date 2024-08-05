Zambia has initiated the importation of 218 megawatts of power from South Africa’s Electricity Supply Commission (ESCOM) during off-peak hours. This move, starting from August 1st, aims to mitigate the country’s power deficit.

ZESCO Spokesperson, Matongo Maumbi, confirmed the additional power import in an interview with ZNBC News at the ongoing 96th Agricultural and Commercial Society show in Lusaka. Maumbi stated that the importation has enabled ZESCO to stabilize the power supply, meeting the rising demand and ensuring critical installations like hospitals, mines, and other industries receive uninterrupted power.

Maumbi highlighted that ZESCO is taking measures to ensure public institutions are not affected during power rationing. The power utility company is isolating certain public institutions and has procured generators to maintain power supply during load shedding.

“So far, 22 generators have been procured and are expected to arrive in the country within the month,” Maumbi said. These generators will be installed in vital public institutions such as hospitals and market areas where it is challenging to isolate from the national grid during load shedding.

This strategic move by ZESCO aims to enhance the reliability of power supply and support the country’s essential services amid growing energy demands.