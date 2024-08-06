By Benedict Tembo

ZAMBIA Army recruit Musamba Kapoma junior has continued engraving his name in local amateur golf after winning the Mazabuka Open Golf tournament on Sunday.

Fresh from winning the Lusaka Golf Club championship a week ago, 21-year-old Kapoma shot 145 gross to top an impressive field of 72 golfers who entered the two-day event in the sweetest town in Zambia.

He shot 78 during the first round on Saturday and completed his good showing by gross carding 67 gross on Sunday to put the icing on the cake.

“I feel so happy I had a feeling that this time around I will win it because I have been coming second place twice in a row and finally have been crowned champion this year,” Kapoma, who plays off +3, said.

He had a good round on Sunday especially his shot game which was on point.

“My putting was solid to able to shoot (-5),” the Zambia Army golfer still undergoing military training and will pass out very soon,” said.

Kapoma was among the seven players the Zambia Army team fielded in the land of sugarcane production.

Another Army recruit Stalion Daka finished in third place.

Nkana golfer Dominic Musonda was runner up, winning on count back after having tied on 154 gross with Stallion Daka.

He won the playoffs with a par, bogey and bird on three holes while Stallian got a double bogey, bogey and a bird.

“My performance in the Mazabuka Open was not good especially my first round. I struggled with putting because the greens were not in good condition,” Musonda said.

Denmark Mulambo of Kabwe Golf Club could not believe that he was fourth overall after having led on the first day with 74 gross but collapsed on the last day and shot 79 gross.

Felix Mwiinga, who shot 76 and 77 gross respectively came out fifth was the highest ranked golfer from Mazabuka.

While Kapoma junior and Daka were raising the Zambia Army flag in Mazabuka, female golfer Kaela Mulenga was also doing the same at Lusaka Golf Club where she dominated the ladies open.

Mulenga, a warrant officer class two shot 168 gross to be crowned the Lusaka Ladies Golf Open tournament on Sunday.

“On day one (Saturday), I had a very tough time on the golf course and I was lying third overall. I was behind by six shots from Martha Matyola,” Mulenga said

On the final, she played very well and won by 13 shots, bringing her back to back championships to two in a week.

Matyola eventually had 175 gross and settled for second place in a field of 15 golfers.

Last weekend, Mulenga also won the Chainama Hills Golf ClubChampionship on 157.

Esther Wemba was runner up on 162 gross while Lorna Mwenda was third with the gross of 163 gross in the field of 21 female golfers.