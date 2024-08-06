Nkabafye bwino nangu ndeinda nama ntangasa ifi, ( I will be fine even if I am limping like this), former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chishimba Kambwili who also served as Roan Constituency Member of Parliament has assured Zambians.

Speaking during the burial of former Luanshya deputy Mayor Manifold Nguni at Milemu cemetery on Monday afternoon, Mr Kambwili also advised young politicians not to be tribal when practicing politics.

Mr Kambwili who in the recent past was jailed five months for hate speech, urged politicians to unite Zambia and not to be tribal when practicing politics.

The former cabinet minister sent mourners to laughter when he said he will be fine although he was limping and that even if he died they should come and mourn him in the same way they had mourned the late Mr Nguni.

He described,Mr Nguni as a unifier, and a man who loved mankind.

Speaking at the same occasion, former Government Chief Whip Steve Chungu said the late Mr Nguni was a source of wisdom to young and upcoming politicians.

Mr Chungu called for unity among politicians and Zambians at large.

Former Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda also described Mr Nguni as a great man and a father to all Luanshya residents.

” I worked with Mr Nguni, although he was my deputy ,he was my source of wisdom, he was a father for all,” Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda also commended the incumbent Luanshya Mayor Charles Mulenga for uniting all civic leaders and politicians regardless of their political affiliations in the district especially during the bereavement of the late Mr Nguni.

Former councillors , former Mayors and deputy mayors as well as ex Members of Parliament attend the burial of Mr Nguni who died at Luanshya’s Roan general hospital after an illness last Friday.

Notable among the former political leaders who attended the funeral ceremony of Mr Nguni are , former Luanshya Mp Roy Chulumanda who served as Mp for Luanshya in the late president Frederick Chiluba’s administration, former Luanshya Mayor Famous Kabwe and former Luanshya deputy mayor Golden Mulenga.

Hundreds of Luanshya residents also attended the burial of the late Luanshya alderman Mr Nguni.