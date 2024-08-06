Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda, who faces aggravated robbery charges, has escaped from lawful custody. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, announced the news during a media briefing.

Mr. Banda escaped from Chipata General Hospital Sunday evening around 22:00 hours, where he was receiving medical treatment.

“I would like to inform the nation that around 22:00 hours, the Member of Parliament for Petauke Central, Jay Banda, who was in our custody at the Chipata Correctional Service, has escaped from lawful custody,” said Mr. Mwiimbu.

The escape occurred despite being guarded by two Zambia Police officers and three officers from the Zambia Correctional Service. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr. Banda escaped through the window of the ward where he was receiving treatment. “He escaped lawful custody using the hospital window; how he did it is a matter that is still under investigation,” Mr. Mwiimbu added.

Mr. Banda was committed to the High Court for trial for aggravated robbery, a non-bailable offense, and was under the custody of the Zambia Correctional Service at the time of his escape.

Mr. Mwiimbu has called on local and international security agencies to ensure no safe haven is provided to Mr. Banda, emphasizing the need to find him safe and alive. “We appeal to the local and international security agencies to ensure that there should be no safe haven for the fugitive,” he stated.

Action has been taken against the officers responsible for guarding Mr. Banda, with the five officers now in police custody assisting with the investigation. Mr. Mwiimbu described the escape as an unfortunate incident and assured that the due process of the law would be followed.

Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba has appealed to the public for any information regarding Mr. Banda’s whereabouts, encouraging people to inform the police freely. Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Frederick Chilukutu attributed the escape to negligence by the officers on duty.

Mr. Banda allegedly jumped through a window of the premium ward on the third floor at Chipata Central Hospital. Police have since launched a manhunt for him. He was remanded at Namuseche Prison in Chipata while awaiting his High Court appearance for aggravated robbery and attempted robbery cases.