In an emotional and heartfelt funeral service, Dr. Nevers Mumba delivered a profound keynote address honoring the life of renowned gospel artist Matthew Ngosa. The service, held at Praise Christian Center, brought together a diverse gathering of individuals from various backgrounds, churches, denominations, tribes, and political affiliations, reflecting the unity that Ngosa’s life symbolized for many Zambians.

Dr. Mumba emphasized how Matthew’s life and legacy had united people from all walks of life. “Matthew, despite being a great gospel legend and pioneer in gospel music with his brothers, the Ngosa Brothers, was very humble and down-to-earth. Today’s gathering of thousands of people, including the clergy, gospel artists, and government leaders, is a reflection of who Matthew was,” Dr. Mumba noted.

Matthew Ngosa, who passed away at the age of 46, left an indelible mark on the music industry and the lives of those who knew him. His dedication to his faith, passion for his craft, and generosity of spirit inspired countless individuals. The service was a celebration of his life, filled with eulogies and performances that captured the essence of his ministry.

Dr. Mumba concluded his dynamic message by reminding the congregation that, “Titles and positions come and go, but one thing that remains steadfast in our lives is our Lord Jesus.” His words resonated deeply with the attendees, highlighting the enduring impact of Ngosa’s faith and character.

Following the send-off service, Matthew Ngosa was laid to rest at Memorial Park. The emotional gathering underscored the void left by his passing but also celebrated the lasting legacy he leaves behind. His music and the values he embodied will continue to inspire and uplift future generations. As the congregation sang and prayed together, it was evident that Ngosa’s memory will remain a blessing to all who knew him.