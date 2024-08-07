Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Subscribe
General NewsSports

Muzala Samukonga Qualifies for Men’s 400m Final at Paris 2024 Olympics

By Chief Editor
0
154 views

Share

In a momentous achievement for Team Zambia, Muzala Samukonga has qualified for the final of the men’s 400m race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Samukonga clocked an impressive time of 43.81 seconds, setting a new personal best and a national record for Zambia.

Samukonga’s performance in the heats has placed him among the top contenders for the final, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. His achievement has brought immense pride to Zambia, highlighting the nation’s growing presence in the world of athletics.

The entire nation eagerly anticipates Samukonga’s performance in the final, hopeful for a medal and inspired by his record-breaking run. His qualification marks a significant milestone for Zambian athletics and serves as a testament to the hard work and determination of its athletes.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading