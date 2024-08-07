In a momentous achievement for Team Zambia, Muzala Samukonga has qualified for the final of the men’s 400m race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Samukonga clocked an impressive time of 43.81 seconds, setting a new personal best and a national record for Zambia.

Samukonga’s performance in the heats has placed him among the top contenders for the final, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. His achievement has brought immense pride to Zambia, highlighting the nation’s growing presence in the world of athletics.

The entire nation eagerly anticipates Samukonga’s performance in the final, hopeful for a medal and inspired by his record-breaking run. His qualification marks a significant milestone for Zambian athletics and serves as a testament to the hard work and determination of its athletes.