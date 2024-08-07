President Hakainde Hichilema held a bilateral meeting with and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dr. Dmytro Kuleba yesterday. The discussions focused on fortifying the longstanding bilateral relations between Zambia and Ukraine, which have been steadfast since 1993, and addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, which has resulted in immense human suffering and global economic disruptions.

President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to supporting a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue. “Zambia remains committed to supporting a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue,” he stated.

A notable outcome of the meeting was Ukraine’s proposal to establish Zambia as a regional grain distribution hub. This initiative aims to leverage Zambia’s strategic location, surrounded by nine neighboring countries, and the transportation capabilities of the Lobito and Tazara Corridors. This move is expected to enhance regional food security and economic stability.

The engagement underscored the strong and enduring partnership between Zambia and Ukraine, highlighting the potential for increased cooperation in various sectors. Both nations expressed optimism about the positive impact of these discussions on their bilateral relations and regional stability.

President Hichilema concluded the meeting by expressing gratitude for Ukraine’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to strengthening ties with Zambia. The discussions mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and support peace in Ukraine.