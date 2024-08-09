In an effort towards addressing the challenges in Zambia’s energy sector, the Ministry of Energy held a special engagement with representatives from the citizenry, spearheaded by the FIX IT movement. The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Energy, Hon. Makozo Chikote, brought together key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Energy’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Peter Phiri, ZESCO Managing Director, Victor Mapani, and officials from the Energy Regulation Board.

Minister Chikote emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema firmly believes in resolving issues through dialogue, and this meeting served as a testament to that belief. The government recognizes the importance of seeking solutions from various stakeholders, including citizens, to support its efforts in navigating the current energy crisis.

One of the key points discussed was the “Switch to Save” campaign, which encourages citizens to participate in energy conservation efforts. The government sees this campaign as vital in managing the country’s energy resources more efficiently during these challenging times.



Minister Chikote also acknowledged the concerns raised by citizens regarding inconsistent load shedding, particularly in major cities like Lusaka, Ndola, and Kitwe. He explained that while ZESCO strives for better schedule management, various factors have hindered the effective implementation of load management.

During the meeting, Nawa Sitali, representing FIX IT, expressed appreciation for the government’s willingness to engage in dialogue. He noted that FIX IT had called off planned protests nationwide to create an opportunity for constructive discussion with the Ministry of Energy and ZESCO.

Sitali also highlighted that ZESCO provided a presentation on the current electricity situation in the country, outlining the measures being implemented to mitigate the power deficit. ZESCO committed to enhancing its communication strategy, promising to keep citizens informed through SMS alerts, social media updates, and dedicated customer service lines.

The government reiterated its commitment to ongoing engagement with citizens through consultative meetings and emphasized its readiness to be held accountable for the decisions it makes. This dialogue marks a positive step toward finding collaborative solutions to the challenges facing Zambia’s energy sector.