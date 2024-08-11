President Hakainde Hichilema graced the 2024 Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony of the Bemba-speaking people in Mungwi District, Northern Province. In his address, President Hichilema underscored the importance of unity and cultural preservation as vital elements for national development.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President highlighted the need for the country to uphold its rich traditions and cultural heritage, which serve as a foundation for the nation’s identity. He urged traditional leaders across Zambia to continue fostering unity by learning from and visiting one another, emphasizing that “unity in diversity is what this country needs. We can achieve more on the platform of unity.”

President Hichilema also applauded the people of Northern Province for their increased maize production, attributing this success to favorable rainfall patterns. He encouraged continued hard work in agriculture to further enhance productivity and national food security, assuring the government’s support in irrigation projects within the region.

The President took the opportunity to commend His Royal Highness, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, for his role in promoting peace and unity by embracing other traditional leaders across the country. This year’s ceremony, which saw the participation of over 33 chiefs and 40 VIPs, including former Vice President Nevers Mumba, was a testament to this spirit of national cohesion.

In addition to cultural matters, President Hichilema addressed the progress in infrastructure development, particularly the rehabilitation of Kasama Airport, which has facilitated easier access to the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena ceremony. He announced that contracts have been signed for the rehabilitation of Mansa Airport, with plans to improve all provincial airports to boost air travel across Zambia.

The President also called on the people of Northern Province to capitalize on the region’s mineral wealth through legal and sustainable mining practices, emphasizing the potential for economic growth if managed responsibly.

In his remarks, Mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu Kanyata Manga II, through a speech delivered by Senior Chief Nkula, expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for officiating at the event and for the government’s commitment to regional development, particularly in improving Kasama Airport and supporting local infrastructure projects.

The Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena ceremony, an annual event, remains a significant cultural gathering, promoting unity and the preservation of traditions among the Bemba people and the broader Zambian community.