Dear Editor,

I am writing to bring attention to a deeply distressing situation concerning my 72-year-old mother, who is suffering from a severe case of gangrene in her foot due to complications from diabetes. Despite numerous attempts to secure urgent medical intervention from the Ministry of Health, no action has been taken.

My mother’s condition is rapidly worsening, and the lack of response from the Ministry has left our family in a state of despair. We have reached out to the Health Minister, Dr. Elijah Muchima, but have yet to receive the necessary assistance. This is a matter of life and death, and the inaction is putting my mother’s life at even greater risk.

As a last resort, I am turning to the media to highlight this grave situation in the hope that public attention might prompt the authorities to take immediate action. I am pleading for your help in raising awareness of my mother’s condition and the urgent need for her to receive the surgical intervention that could save her life.

Attached to this email are images showing the severity of my mother’s condition. I urge you to consider sharing this story to help us secure the medical care she so desperately needs.

Is this how the country treats its senior citizens, particularly those that have served the country?

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Chansa Chipampata