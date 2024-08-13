A witness in the ongoing corruption trial involving former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) officials has testified that she engaged in an affair with former ZRA Director of Administration, Calistus Kaoma, from which she received a motor vehicle valued at 35,000 Kwacha.

The witness, Emily Banda, a former temporary employee at ZRA, told the court that Mr. Kaoma gifted her the vehicle from an auction sale for which she did not qualify. She revealed that she was initially given 12,000 Kwacha by Mr. Kaoma as a directive to pay for the vehicle, which she felt compelled to accept.

This testimony is part of a broader case in which Mr. Kaoma and former ZRA Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda, face charges of willful failure to comply with legal procedures in the disposal of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the commission, as well as abuse of authority.

In another testimony, ZRA Security Supervisor Emmanuel Moyo recounted receiving instructions on September 18, 2018, to release six vehicles under circumstances that violated ZRA protocols. Mr. Moyo testified that he received a gate pass listing six vehicles under a single name, which was unusual and against the auction sale rules that restricted employees to purchasing only one vehicle each.

The vehicles involved in this irregular release included one Toyota Hilux, four Mitsubishi Pajeros, and one Nissan Navara. Mr. Moyo stated that despite his concerns and escalation of the issue to his supervisor, he was directed to release the vehicles due to Mr. Kaoma’s authoritative position in the department.

The charges against Mr. Chanda and Mr. Kaoma pertain to their alleged misconduct between January 14, 2017, and December 31, 2020, in Lusaka. They are accused of failing to comply with the applicable laws and procedures in the disposal of several vehicles, including Mitsubishi Pajeros, Toyota Hiluxes, and a Toyota Prado, all property of ZRA.

The case continues to unfold, with more testimonies expected in the coming days as the court examines the extent of the alleged corruption and abuse of authority by the former ZRA officials.