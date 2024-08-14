The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has so far delivered 220 metric tonnes of relief maize to Luangwa District.

District commissioner, Luke Chikani, says the district has been allocated 160 metric tonnes of relief maize in addition to the earlier 60 metric tonnes allocation.

The District Commissioner said this when he monitored distribution of the 160 metric tonnes of relief maize in the district.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the livelihoods of the people in the country are safeguarded.

“Your President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema cares for you, despite the drought, the government is ensuring that no one dies of hunger,” Mr Chikani said.

He further assured the people that the government is opening Food Reserve Agency (FRA) outlets in all wards in the district.

Mr Chikani explained that FRA outlets will ease the access of maize by community members.

The District Commissioner cautioned the beneficiaries to utilise the commodity for the intended purposes.

“Do not sell the maize, please use it for consumption,” he stressed.

Representing the beneficiaries, Headman Kapyanyika, Cecilia Phiri, and Dominic Njobvu thanked the government for the gesture.

“May God continue to bless our President, He has saved us from hunger,” they said.

20% of the relief maize is meant to benefit the chronically ill, women and child headed households, the aged, persons with disability, and other vulnerable persons, while 80% is meant for food for work.