President Hakainde Hichilema has assured Mumbwa residents that government will soon start rehabilitation works on the old Mumbwa road, which links the district to Kabwe.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema says the road which provides a shorter route to Kabwe has been in a deplorable state for a long time.

Speaking when he addressed a gathering at Kaunda square grounds, the President said government remains committed to enhancing development in the country.

“We increased the Constituency Development Fund which has taken development to the grassroots, we reintroduced the free education policy and we are constructing a number of schools and health facilities across the country,” he said.

The Head of State also directed Central Province Minister Mwabashike Nkulukusa and Mumbwa Member of Parliament, Credo Nanjuwa, to ensure the construction of a police station and reconstruction of the veterinary office which was gutted down by irate residents in a protest last year are implemented.

“We want to ensure that the much needed services are delivered to our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of State said government is ready to deliver agriculture inputs ahead of the 2024/2025 farming season urging farmers to plant early as the country is expected to receive adequate rains.

Mr Hichilema noted that unlike in the 2023/2024 farming season, the country is assured of adequate rains and a good season.

“We have been told that we shall receive normal to above normal rains, we need to prepare and start planting in good time,” he stated.

President Hichilema also urged eligible youths to acquire National Registration Cards (NRC) for them to benefit from government’ social protection programmes such as the Social Cash Transfer and CDF.

“Government is offering many programmes aimed at reducing hunger and poverty, and those eligible can only benefit if they have NRCs,” he said.

The Head of State noted that youths can only participate in elections if they acquire the national identification document and the voter’s card.

And Mumbwa Central Member of Parliament, Credo Nanjuwa highlighted that Mumbwa has witnessed improved developments in the three years of the new administration being in power.

Mr Nanjuwa disclosed that the district has seen 98 community projects and that 89 clubs and cooperatives have benefitted from the CDF grants and loans in the constituency.

He also noted that 13,000 vulnerable households are receiving cash under the Drought Emergency Cash Transfer in Mumbwa District.

Earlier, United Party for National Development (UPND) District Chairperson, Maybin Kalambwe also appealed to government to rehabilitate the Mumbwa-Kabwe and Mumbwa-Kasempa roads.