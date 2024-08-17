President Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned the 600 Million United States Dollars Sinomine Kitumba mining project in Mumbwa District, Central Province.

President Hichilema said the ground breaking of the copper cathode production at Kitumba Mine demonstrates government’s dedication to revitalizing the mining sector and delivering jobs and economic growth.

Mr Hichilema said the mine project will come with a 50 Megawatt solar power plant that will be integrated into Zambia’s main electricity grid.

He added that the investment is expected to create over 2,500 direct and indirect job opportunities to the local people.

“This investment will help span multiple sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, education and health signaling a new chapter in the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” he said.

Mr Hichilema also cautioned Members of Parliament, civic leaders, traditional leaders and others charged with responsibility, to deliver all projects which they are in charge of and ensure that they are completed.

“Zambians expect us to better their lives through growing the investment portfolio like the Sinomine Kitumba mine project,” he said.

And Sinomine Kitumba Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wang Pingwei said during the construction phase, the company will conduct additional geological exploration, which include increased drilling to increase the copper resource volume and resource grade.

Mr Pingwei added that based on exploration results, the company will consider increasing investment in a timely manner to expand production and capacity.

He also added that the company plans to construct a 50-megawatt solar power plant and integrate it with Zambia’s national electricity grid.

“The project is expected to create approximately 2,500 direct and indirect job opportunities and through this initiative such as donations and dedicated funds and skills training, we aim to improve healthcare, education and living standards for local residents,” he said.

Earlier, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe said President Hichilema has been implementing several measures to revitalize the mining sector from the time he came into office.

Mr Kabuswe noted that the fighting between mining investors has been delaying development in most districts which have mineral resources.

“I was assigned by the President to bring to an end the fighting between investors and to inform them that they should withdraw all cases from courts of law and here we are today, celebrating this groundbreaking,” he said.

[ZANIS]