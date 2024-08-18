President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) in Northern Province for its remarkable achievements in the agricultural sector.

President Hichilema noted with happiness that the Airforce in Mbala District has managed to successfully harvest over 3,000 bags of maize without the aid of a tractor.

He expressed happiness with the gesture, stating that this effort is significantly impacting the success of the country’s agricultural sector.

The Head of State expressed opportunism, saying that the station will be able to increase its production after acquiring a tractor.

“I am very pleased with the Zambia Air Force for the outstanding work in Mbala, producing 3,000 bags of maize without the use of a tractor is a tremendous accomplishment. With the recent purchase of a tractor, I am confident that their future yields will be even more impressive,” he said.

President Hichilema said this shortly after being led on a tour of the maize storage shed by officers from ZAF Mbala, who welcomed him at Samora Machel Military Base.

This was during a stopover, as the President was heading to Luapula Province to officiate at Builile Traditional Ceremony of the Bwile people of Chienge District.

The President has since highlighted the potential of the ZAF’s agricultural initiatives.

He further called for continued support to enhance their efforts, stating that this is crucial to Zambia’s food security and economic growth.

And ZAF Mbala Station Commander, Oliver Bwalya said the establishment in Mbala has over 4,000 hectares of land ready for cultivation.

Colonel Bwalya said 3,000 bags were produced on part of the land, which they were cultivating manually.

“Our establishment is more than equal to the task. With the necessary support, we can significantly contribute to the country’s agricultural output and overall development,” he said.

The Air force in Mbala has procured a tractor, which will help to increase its agricultural production.