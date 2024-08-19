President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday expressed his deepest gratitude to the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) during a celebration of their 60th anniversary at the Bread of Life Church in Emmasdale. Since 1964, the EFZ has grown from a small group of ten missionaries into a powerful movement encompassing nearly 600 church denominations and mission agencies.

The President extended heartfelt congratulations to the Church Mother Body for reaching this significant milestone and acknowledged the EFZ’s enduring commitment to faith, community service, and national development.

“The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia has been a beacon of hope and inspiration, guiding our nation through its unwavering dedication to partnership, faith, and service,” President Hichilema said. He praised the EFZ for its initiatives in health, education, and social justice, which have positively impacted communities across Zambia.



President Hichilema also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the EFZ in promoting sustainable economic development. “As a government, we stand ready and willing to collaborate with the EFZ in initiatives that benefit all our citizens,” he stated.

During his address, President Hichilema emphasized Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation, reiterating the country’s stance against homosexuality, which he said is contrary to African culture and Christian values. He called upon the Church to work closely with the government in addressing societal issues such as the rising rates of divorce and the misuse of social media.

In a gesture of support, President Hichilema announced the donation of 21 heifers and one bull to the EFZ, aiming to help the organization establish a herd and initiate a ranching business. This donation was made in honor of EFZ’s Diamond Jubilee, celebrated under the theme “SOAR” inspired by Isaiah 60:1.

The celebration marked a moment of reflection on EFZ’s impactful journey over the past six decades and its continued role in shaping the spiritual and social landscape of the nation.