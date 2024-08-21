Advocate for Life International (AFLI) Zambia Coordinator – Rev. Oliver Mulenga has warned against normalizing abortion.

Rev. Mulenga, a clergy of the Pentecost Assemblies of God, said there is a need to stop abortion by respecting God’s teaching which stipulates that human life begins at conception.

He said society and families are being cursed because of rampant abortion.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Rev. Mulenga challenged Churches to take a lead in speaking against abortion.

“Let us choose life. People should stop abortion. Go out to health facilities and check on rising statistics of abortion. Cries of the aborted babies are reaching God. God does not compromise over people aborting children. Let us choose life. Deuteronomy 30:19: says ‘this day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live’.” Rev. Mulenga continued.

“Society is being cursed because of rampant abortion. Zambia would not have been the same if aborted children lived. To make matters worse are not seeing Churches teaching their congregants about the badness of abortion? We need to raise the alarm on this scourge,” he said.

Rev. Mulenga added: “Imagine a young woman who has aborted going for nursing, whose child will she nurse in the facility when she aborted her child? How ironic, you put killers’ incharge of preserving lives. Life begins at conception, abortion is killing. We have blocked our blessings. Some families are suffering because of abortion.”