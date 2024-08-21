The Ministry of Health, led by Dr. Elijah Muchima, provided an update on Zambia’s preparedness measures in response to the growing Mpox outbreaks across several countries in the WHO African Region. Despite the alarming increase in cases in neighboring nations, Zambia has not confirmed any Mpox cases to date.

With recent outbreaks reported in countries such as Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, and the re-emergence of cases in Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria, the Zambian government is heightening its vigilance. The Ministry of Health has intensified surveillance and active case finding as part of its proactive response.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease transmitted from animals to humans and, in more recent instances, from human to human through close contact. The disease typically presents with initial symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed by a rash that progresses through various stages, from blisters to dried-out crusts, often appearing first on the face and hands before spreading to other parts of the body.

In light of the escalating situation in the region, the government has undertaken several key measures to safeguard public health. The Ministry of Health has coordinated preparedness efforts through the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI). A comprehensive readiness assessment has been conducted to identify potential gaps and implement necessary mitigation strategies.

Capacity building is underway, with district teams receiving both in-person and virtual training to enhance their ability to manage potential Mpox cases effectively. An inventory of essential supplies and commodities for infection prevention, control, diagnostics, and case management has been initiated to ensure readiness.

Additionally, surveillance at all points of entry, including airports, border crossings, and bus terminals, has been intensified to prevent the virus from entering the country. Zambia’s capacity to test for Mpox is well-established through the Zambia National Public Health Reference Laboratory, where 24 samples from suspected cases have been tested, all returning negative results.

Dr. Muchima emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting the health of its citizens, stating that Zambia will continue to monitor the situation closely and adapt its response strategies as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the population.